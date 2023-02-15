Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kim Kardashian received the cutest Valentine’s Day gift from her youngest child, Psalm.

The SKIMS founder shared the heartfelt gift from her 3-year-old on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, which included an endearing message painted onto a heart-shaped card which read “I love you Mom Psalm” and a bright fuschia rose.

Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Story — Photo: @kimkardashian/Instagram

The heartfelt gift occurs a couple of days after Kardashian and her kids hit the slopes for a ski trip, which the mom-of-four shared on Instagram.

In the collection of photos Kardashian, 42, shared of the winter adventure, Psalm is all smiles while bundled up in a black Burton winter jacket.

Psalm wasn’t the only Kardashian kin enjoying his time in the snow. His older siblings North, 9, Saint, 7, and Chicago, 5, were also photographed glowing with smiles on the mountaintop.

North hung out close to her mom while wearing a shiny silver jacket, while younger sister Chicago opted for a bright magenta ensemble while preparing to take on the winter alps.

Kris Jenner showed her support in the comment section, writing: “Ski cuties!!!!! 🎿🎿🎿”