Jeremy Renner is continuing to recover, but that doesn’t stop him teasing new projects.

The “Avengers” actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a behind-the-scenes photo from his upcoming TV series, “Rennervations”.

Despite posting about the Disney+ project, Renner insisted he’s still busy working on himself after his horrific snow plow accident on Jan. 1.

He wrote, “Behind the scenes on #rennervations coming soon on @disneyplus around the world ! We are cueing up now @disney and @disneyplus to launch this amazing new show.

“More info to come. Thank you for your patience … while I am in the shop now, working on me 😄🙏💪🏻”

Fans will most likely know by now that Renner has been in recovery since he got “completely crushed” by his snow plow as he was trying to save his nephew on New Year’s Day.

He’s been trying to keep fans posted when he can, with him sharing a photo of the melting snow outside his Lake Tahoe home last week.

Renner wrote, “This melt brings HOPE… And a new entrance into my house it seems… Right in the front !?!?”

Credit: Instagram/Jeremy Renner

The star recently took to Instagram to reveal he’d broken more than 30 bones in the accident.