Rebel Wilson has vulnerably shared that her first surrogate miscarried before her baby daughter Royce was born.

The “Senior Year” actress shared the troubling news while on Wednesday’s “The Pick Up with Britt, Laura and Mitch”.

“I tried with one surrogate to have the baby and sadly the embryo miscarried which is really… You get so excited when it takes and it was really sad,” the actress explained to the hosts. “I was mourning at that at the time, but then to have a second embryo, it was amazing.”

Wilson, 42, then further expressed how much of a “miracle” it felt when the surrogacy for her baby daughter Royce was successful.

“I really do think it’s a bit of a miracle it happened. I’d been through quite a bit on the fertility journey for a few years but I was like, ‘Wow.’ Now I look at it and I have a family, I have an instant family kind of thing and little Roycey is amazing, she is such a little angel.”

The “Pitch Perfect” alum welcomed her baby daughter Royce with her girlfriend, Ramona Agruma, in November 2022.