Sam Asghari just shared a never-before-seen look from his wedding to Britney Spears.

In an endearing Valentine’s Day tribute post on Instagram, Asghari shared the photo in a heartwarming shout-out to his newlywed wife.

The stunning black-and-white photo, taken by Kevin Ostajewski, shows the couple embracing each other with an affectionate kiss while sitting in a beautiful horse-drawn carriage.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to my valentine ♥️,” the 28-year-old actor romantically captioned the post.

Asghari also shared a glimpse of a Valentine’s Day card he received from Spears, 41, which read: “I love you Hesam,” the Iran native’s birth name.

“Thank you for loving me as I am,” the card continued. “You bring out the best in me, and because of you, I feel like anything is possible. I love you. Happy Valentine’s Day.”

Spears kept her Valentine’s Day romance for Asghari offline, but she did wish her Instagram followers “Happy V Day !!!” accompanied with an elaborate painting of a room draped in flowers.

Spears and Asghari tied the knot at a star-studded ceremony in June 2022.