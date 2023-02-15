Priscilla Presley is setting the record straight.

Earlier this month, former “Jackass” star Bam Margera claimed that the ex-wife of the late Elvis Presley had gifted him a robe and ring that once belonged to the King of Rock.

Margera had said that he was planning on giving the robe to his dad, a huge Elvis fan, and that he’d give the ring to musician Yelawolf.

But in a statement to TMZ, Priscilla totally disputed Margera’s claim, explaining that she had come over for a visit at the invitation of her son, Navarone Garibaldi.

She said she had no idea the stunt performer would “would choose to post photos and false stories,” adding that he “came over, talked non-stop about his new ventures and personal struggles and asked for a photo with me for his father, who is a big fan.”

Priscilla continued, “Unbeknownst to us at the time, Bam chose to circulate those photos accompanied by false information and storytelling. After what Bam has chosen to do, my son and I want no further communication with him. I consider him a dishonest and unstable individual. I had no idea who he was or that he was filming in my home without my consent.”

In fact, Priscilla added that the robe and ring never belonged to Elvis to begin with, and that they were in fact Margera’s.

“At no time during the visit did I give him anything of Elvis’. I still have everything he ever touched,” she said. “I would never disrespect Elvis who was the love of my life by giving away anything that belonged to him. I have always protected them for the fans. Elvis belonged to all of you and I cherish my life with him too much to ever squander anything.”

In a post on Instagram following Priscilla’s statement, Margera apologized to her and Navarone, writing, “I’m very sorry and embarrassed, and I can’t apologize enough for acting like a jackass.”

Still, Margera still claimed that the robe and ring were given to him by Navarone.