Shania Twain’s latest album, Queen of Me, has debuted a No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart, earning Twain her seventh top-five entry across four decades in music.

The Canadian superstar landed her third No. 1 album in the UK with Queen of Me, beating out singer-songwriter RAYE for the top spot, who charted at No. 2 with My 21st Century Blues.

Queen of Me also shot to the top of the Official Vinyl Albums Chart. The country music icon also made her mark in Australia, achieving a debut at No.5.

Twain recently discussed her new mindset behind the new album with The Guardian.

“I’ve felt more comfortable in my own skin, experimenting a little bit more. I’m just in a less apologetic place in my life. And I think that allows me to worry less, you know?”

Twain kicks off her tour for the album on April 15 at the Tortuga Music Festival in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

The North American leg of the tour carries on until July 24, finishing in New Orleans before Twain crosses the border into Glasgow for the European leg of the tour on September 14. Twain will begin a second extension of the North American tour beginning on October 12.