Jonathan Majors is getting rave reviews for his role as Kang The Conqueror in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”, but his work with Marvel didn’t get off to the best start.

Majors is one of 12 young stars featured on Vanity Fair‘s 2023 Hollywood cover, with him admitting in his accompanying interview that he once “walked out” of a meeting with the company.

As the reporter mentions that his character Kang is set to appear in several Marvel films as the main villain over the next few years, Majors says of whether he had “any trepidation about signing on for such a long time”: “No, not once I realized who the character was and the potential for the character.

“I mean, listen, I hope this doesn’t bite me in the ass, but I walked out of my Marvel general [meeting].”

He goes on to clarify of whether he actually walked out, “This was a long time ago. I had just gotten out of drama school and I’m running around town and I’m sitting in the office. I grew up in a very particular way and I don’t want to waste nobody’s time. So I got in there and they’re just busy. And I was like, ‘I’m supposed to be here, right?’ It got long and I went, ‘I’m just going to go. It’s cool. I’ll just go.’

“And I got to the door, but then they said [casting director] Sarah Finn was going to come. We got in the room and we chatted. We were having this great conversation. I think it was three years later that we had the Kang chat. And there’s no trepidation now, especially because of who Kang is. When I said yes, we got the whole picture, and what is being laid out is cohesive.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Majors discusses what it’s like seeing his face on one of the main posters for the latest “Ant-Man” film.

The actor tells the mag, “It’s funny. Again, there were these debates in drama school. They would always be like, ‘Is that acting? Is that real acting?’ I watched all the [Marvel] films and I never thought I would be picked to do it. You know what I mean?

“They’ve not asked me to change my approach to acting, which was my biggest fear. I mean, [seeing the poster] was probably one of the few moments where I’m like, ‘Holy f**k. This can’t be real. I’m pretty cool.’ I’m pretty slow to excitement, but I was like, ‘Oh, it’s on.'”

Vanity Fair’s Hollywood issue hits newsstands February 28.

