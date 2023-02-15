Gigi Hadid is getting as candid as she’s ever been.

The 27-year-old supermodel is on the new cover of Elle magazine, and in the issue she opens up about about the scrutiny she’s faced from headlines and social media.

Asked about that scrutiny, her eyes begin to tear up, and she says, “What does the world not know about me? I don’t know. I’m getting emotional [thinking about it]. I think that I’m someone who you have to be in front of to experience. It’s not hard. This isn’t a complaint. It’s more that in my job, you see a lot of snapshots.”

Wiping away her tears, and excusing journalist Alex White’s apology, she adds, “No, it’s fine. Apparently, I needed to say it. There are a lot of snapshots and really quick moments where, again, there’s not a lot of context given.”

Gigi Hadid – Photo: Mario Sorrenti for Elle

All that pressure of the modelling world has been helped by therapy, for both her and sister Bella.

“There are different things that we probably both deal with on different sides, but there’s always going to be something that comes together,” she says.

Over time, Hadid has also learned to set standards for how she expects to be treated in her line of work.

“Setting boundaries, even if that’s with the paparazzi—going over and saying, ‘Hey, what’s up? I know we’ve seen each other from across the street for five years, but when I’m with my kid, please don’t point the camera this way,'” she says. “Sometimes you have to be assertive, and that doesn’t mean that it’s rude. It’s setting a boundary.”

Those boundaries also include what she shares with the public herself.

“I’ve had early experiences where you learn how the world reacts when you share things in certain ways. Sometimes you just leave some- thing feeling like you were taken out of context,” Hadid explains. “Or just feel like you revealed too much, and it was taken advantage of. Whatever those learning-the-hard-way experiences are, you grow a certain skin.”

Gigi Hadid – Photo: Mario Sorrenti for Elle

Then there’s the impact becoming a mother has had, Hadid says when talking about her daughter Khai.

“She obviously sees me in every state and way, and whether she knows it or not, I’m going through and learning through life with her,” she says. “I think that she has a really realistic kind of 24/7, around-the-clock view. We’re up chatting in the middle of the night if she’s up; we’re talking about, I don’t know, random stuff, but it’s fun.“

Hadid adds, “Having a daughter, although it shifted my life to make me really want to feel more settled, has also really made me appreciate the chaos as well. Being at shows and shoots and just being in the city again; being around friends [after] becoming a mom, with everyone also coming out of COVID—I have an appreciation for both sides of it.”