Netflix just dropped the trailer for the final episodes of Season 4 of “You”, and although Joe has attempted to escape his past, he appears to be in the middle of a new murderous mystery.

The first half of the fourth season concluded with Joe discovering the identity of another serial killer in his midst. Though he attempted to start a new life in London, darkness can’t seem to escape Joe as he meets the “Eat the Rich” serial killer.

READ MORE: ‘You’ Star Penn Badgley On ‘Disturbing Aspect Of Hollywood’, Chooses Fidelity Over Intimate Scenes

You. (L-R) Ed Speleers as Rhys, Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 410 of You. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 — Photo: Netflix

With a myriad of bodies turning up dead in Joe’s new group of socialites, Joe discovered that his new friend’s deaths were at the hands of author-turned-murderer Rhys Montrose, played by Ed Speleers, and he’s looking for a friend in Joe.

“I want a friend. Someone who shares my interests. Someone I can finally tell my secrets to,” says Montrose to Joe in the new trailer during their first confrontation.

You. Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 410 of You. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023 — Photo: Netflix

Joe can then be seen dragging another body to a grave despite vowing he’s “not some cold-blooded psycho.”

Fans of the show will also be excited to see that Love Quinn, Joe’s estranged wife, played by Victoria Pedretti, returns after appearing to die at the end of Season 3.

READ MORE: Penn Badgley Confronts His Murderous ‘You’ Character In Hilarious TikTok: ‘Don’t Kill People!’

You. Charlotte Ritchie as Kate in episode 406 of You. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Part 1 of “You” Season 4 premiered on Feb. 9. The remaining five episodes from Part 2 will drop on Netflix on Mar. 9.