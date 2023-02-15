Andrea Riseborough thinks some important conversations need to happen in Hollywood.

The “To Leslie” star is on the new cover of The Hollywood Reporter, and in the issue she talked about her surprising and controversial Best Actress Oscar nomination.

“Awards campaigning is as acerbically exclusive as it has always been. I do not yet know which measures will best encourage meritocracy. I’ve been working toward discovering them and will continue to,” she says.

Her nomination for “To Leslie” came under scrutiny over its unusual campaign, in which friends and fellow actors hosted private screenings and spread the word about it on social media, despite the film only earning $24,000 at the box office.

That led the Academy to announce a review into this year’s Oscar campaigns.

“The Academy has determined the activity in question does not rise to the level that the film’s nomination should be rescinded,” the Academy said after conducting the review. “However, we did discover social media and outreach campaigning tactics that caused concern. These tactics are being addressed with the responsible parties directly.”

“It’s been confusing,” Riseborough says of the reaction to the nomination. “And it’s wonderful the film’s getting seen. I suppose it’s a bright ray of light. When any of us engage in anything, we want that piece of work to be absorbed in some way. You can’t control how people absorb it.”

As for the controversy surrounding the campaign itself itself, the actress says, “It not only makes sense that this conversation would be sparked, but it is necessary. The film industry is abhorrently unequal in terms of opportunity. I’m mindful not to speak for the experience of other people because they are better placed to speak, and I want to listen.”

Among the stars who have been vocal supporters of her work in “To Leslie” is Cate Balnchett, who cited Riseborough as first on her list of equally deserving actresses while accepting her own Critics Choice Award for “Tár”.

“I almost choked. It was just so generous and flabbergasting,” Riseborough says of the gesture. “I’m amazed she didn’t call me Angela. I wouldn’t have blamed her. I didn’t think she knew me from Adam.”