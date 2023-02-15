Click to share this via email

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated the most romantic day of the year with her “forever Valentines”, Nick Jonas and their baby daughter Malti.

In a super sweet tribute post shared to Chopra’s Instagram on Valentine’s Day, the 40-year-old actress posted two photos of her cuddling her husband, Nick Jonas and a second photo of herself cuddling their baby daughter Malti.

Their daughter Malti was born last year via surrogate.

Malti appears to be feeding ducks with bread while sitting in Chopra’s arms.

“My forever valentines ❤️ happy Valentine’s Day to you and your loved ones …” she captioned the photos.

The 30-year-old Jonas Brother also showed his love to his wife on his Instagram, posting a video of the pair holding hands as they dine with wine, enjoying a solo acoustic performance.

All of the love also comes forward after Priyanka recently unveiled the new trailer for her rom-com “Love Again” on Tuesday, which features a cameo from her husband Nick.

The family of three made their first public appearance last month while attending Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas’ Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.