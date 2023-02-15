Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated the most romantic day of the year with her “forever Valentines”, Nick Jonas and their baby daughter Malti.
In a super sweet tribute post shared to Chopra’s Instagram on Valentine’s Day, the 40-year-old actress posted two photos of her cuddling her husband, Nick Jonas and a second photo of herself cuddling their baby daughter Malti.
Their daughter Malti was born last year via surrogate.
READ MORE: Priyanka Chopra Shares Meaning Behind Her and Nick Jonas’ Matching Tattoos
Malti appears to be feeding ducks with bread while sitting in Chopra’s arms.
“My forever valentines ❤️ happy Valentine’s Day to you and your loved ones …” she captioned the photos.
The 30-year-old Jonas Brother also showed his love to his wife on his Instagram, posting a video of the pair holding hands as they dine with wine, enjoying a solo acoustic performance.
READ MORE: Priyanka Chopra’s Stylist Compares Her To Icons Sophia Loren And Monica Bellucci: ‘She Just Has This Thing’
All of the love also comes forward after Priyanka recently unveiled the new trailer for her rom-com “Love Again” on Tuesday, which features a cameo from her husband Nick.
The family of three made their first public appearance last month while attending Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas’ Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.