The Mole. (L to R) Jacob Hacker, Dom Gabriel, Kesi Neblett, Joi Schweitzer, Samara White, Will Richardson in The Mole.

“The Mole” will intrigue audiences once more.

Netflix announced today that the high-stakes competition series is being renewed for a second season.

The show follows twelve contestants who work together to complete challenges that add money to a pot in the end. At the finale, only one player walks away with the cash prize, however, there is a twist. One of the players is secretly “The Mole” who is working to undermine the players.

READ MORE: First Look At Sylvester Stallone’s Reality TV Show ‘The Family Stallone’ In Hilarious Paramount+ Teaser

Season 1 debuted in October 2022 with ten episodes.

The Netflix show is an adaptation of the original Belgian show “Der Mol” which aired in 1998, following the same format. Aside from the Netflix adaptation, the show has been licensed for foreign language adaptations globally.

READ MORE: Netflix Denies Claims Of ‘Serious Injury’ On Set Of ‘Squid Game’ Reality Competition

“The Mole” is currently holding casting calls for the second season. Interested applicants can apply here.