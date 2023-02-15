Ric Roman Waugh’s upcoming American action-thriller “Kandahar’s” official teaser trailer is now out.

READ MORE: Gerard Butler Reveals How He ‘Almost Killed’ Hilary Swank While Shooting ‘P.S. I Love You’

Gerald Butler stars in the film and the trailer looks super promising and intriguing with all sorts of action and drama. “Kandahar,” revolves around undercover CIA agent Tom Harris (Gerard Butler), who is stranded in Afghanistan’s treacherous interior. After his covert operation is discovered, he and his Afghan interpreter must battle their way to an extraction site in Kandahar, all the while dodging elite enemy forces and international spies tasked with tracking them down.

Watch it here:

“Kandahar” has been shot in Saudi Arabia’s touted Al-‘Ula region.

The film will also feature “Victoria & Abdul” star Ali Fazal. The film will hit the theatres on May 26.