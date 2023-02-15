There’s a story behind that first TikTok video of Rihanna’s adorable baby son.

In December, RiRi posted a clip of the then 7-month-old grabbing her phone, which has since been watched millions of times.

However, before that, paparazzi managed to get photos of the little one during her British Vogue cover shoot without her consent, and she wasn’t happy about it.

Rihanna, who is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky, told the mag in a new interview, “It’s the thing you never want to happen,” […] “We get to decide as parents when and how we do that. End of story.”

“Throw me to the wolves. Do what you want with me. But he doesn’t have a say in any of this. We’ve been protecting him thus far and you don’t have any consent to be posting photos or selling photos of my child, a minor. Get the hell out of here with that.”

British Vogue shared some ridiculously cute snaps of the 9-month-old in their new feature, with Rihanna re-sharing them on her profile. She also posed with Rocky and their son for the sweet cover shot.

Rihanna, who hoped the piece would be a way to introduce her baby on the family’s terms, recalled to the mag of taking it upon herself to be the one to show the world her son with that TikTok clip: “I just went straight into protective mode.

“Like there wasn’t even time for rage. [Rocky and me] drove up to the trailer area and we sat in the car chatting and working out how we move forward. As parents it just feels so icky, like a violation.”

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky. CREDIT: Inez & Vinoodh

Rihanna and her son. CREDIT: Inez & Vinoodh

Elsewhere in the chat, Rihanna gushed of her relationship with Rocky: “We’re best friends with a baby.

“We have to be on the same page, but we’ve always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn’t say it’s done anything but made us closer.”

See the full feature in the March issue of British Vogue available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday, February 21.