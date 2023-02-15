During the 2023 Ivors, which will be held at Grosvenor House in London on May 18, Sting will receive the highest distinction bestowed by The Ivors Academy: the designation of Academy Fellow.

Sting, who has already received seven Ivor awards, including the lifetime achievement honour in 2002, will become a fellow of the academy, joining artists including Sir Paul McCartney, Kate Bush, Joan Armatrading, Peter Gabriel, and Sir Elton John.

Sting’s 2021 single “If It’s Love,” which is taken from his most recent album “The Bridge,” will be made available as a never-before-heard demo as part of The Ivors’ recently announced sponsor Amazon Music’s celebration of his new fellowship.

“Of all the awards in the world of music, The Ivors are for me, the most prestigious,” Sting said in a statement. “Songwriting is a skilled craft and The Ivors Academy are its guild. So, I am delighted and honoured to be offered this Fellowship of the Academy, joining and acknowledging this extraordinary group of fellow songwriters, and all of those who went before us.”

I am extremely honoured to have been chosen to become a fellow of the @IvorsAcademy in May. To mark this announcement, @AmazonMusic has exclusively released my demo recording of "If It's Love" which you can check out here: https://t.co/Ow2KIwIV6Z@AmazonMusicUK pic.twitter.com/Eukr7VEdJf — Sting (@OfficialSting) February 15, 2023

Sting has received numerous awards over his career, including 17 Grammys, three Brit Awards, and song of the year in 1984 for “Every Breath You Take.”