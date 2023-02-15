Apple TV+ has just released the trailer for their new series “Extrapolations”.

The show, written and directed by “Contagion” executive producer Scott Z. Burns, follows eight interwoven stories in a dystopic future where the impending consequences of global warming and climate change threaten Earth’s existence.

Meryl Streep in ‘Extrapolations’ — Photo: Apple TV+

The show is jam-packed with a full-throttle list of A-list actors that will surely be able to drive the story home with their talent.

Some of the big names starring in “Extrapolations” include Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Daveed Diggs, Edward Norton, Diane Lane, Yara Shahidi, Matthew Rhys, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer, Keri Russell, Marion Cotillard, Forest Whitaker, and Tobey Maguire.

(L-R): Forest Whitaker, Eiza González, Tobey Maguire and Marion Cotillard in “Extrapolations” — Photo: Apple TV+

The trailer begins on an immediately sobering note, with Sylvia (Cotillard) telling Nicolas (Maguire) “human history is the story of one terrible catastrophe after the other.” She then questions why anyone would think the world could get better.

The trailer reveals shots of a dust-ridden city, showing the depths of pollution to which the show’s future has devastatingly sank.

Kit Harrington in ‘Extrapolations’ — Photo: Apple TV+

“Today people get their energy from the sun,” says Marshall Zucker (Diggs). “Humans have set foot on Mars. Cancer has been defeated. And yet, for every question answered, another one appears.”

“Extrapolations” premieres with three episodes on Friday, March 17, followed by one new episode every Friday until April 21.