Rebel Wilson claims she put off starting her health quest until after the “Pitch Perfect” movies were finished because her contract supposedly forbade her from shedding more than 10 pounds.

The actress was featured on Wednesday’s episode of Spotify’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast and said:

“I couldn’t lose a massive amount of weight because I was in the contracts for that movie. You can’t lose, I think it’s not more than 10 pounds, or gain more than 10 pounds.”

“Yeah, you have to kind of stay at the weight. It’s in your contract,” Wilson added.

Wilson iconically played the role of “Fat Amy” in the “Pitch Perfect” movies. She claimed that because she is “so confident and ballsy,” she wasn’t insulted by the part and enjoyed portraying her.

Wilson, however, clarified that she had been considering “becoming healthier” for some time because she wanted to get in shape to improve her chances of becoming pregnant before reaching 40.

“I went to see a fertility doctor and he was like, ‘You’d have a much better chance with fertility if you were healthier,’” she recalled. “It really hit me hard because I was living a fantastic bigger life.”