Darius Jackson is right there for Keke Palmer.

This month, Palmer is one of the stars on the cover of Vanity Fair‘s Hollywood Issue, and in it she opens up about how her boyfriend has been there with her through her pregnancy.

“Oh, man, I’ve had unbelievable support,” she says. “It’s the first scenario for both of us and it’s been an incredibly fun ride. I have a very lonely career, and also a very overwhelming career.”

Palmer revealed her pregnancy when she hosted Global’s “Saturday Night Live” on Dec. 3, delighting fans everywhere.

“To do ‘SNL’, for instance, is extremely amazing, but also tough for a multitude of reasons—what it means in terms of your career, how gruelling the schedule is,” she says. “You have to get really focused and the people around you have to be prepared for whatever it does to you. I felt the support of my partner during that in a way that’s not anything I have had before.”

Palmer adds of Jackson, “Ever since I met him, [he’s shown] a selflessness. Making sure that I’m not alone, making sure I have support. I think that’s all you can ask from anyone. And I’ve only ever really had that kind of support from my family—and it’s funny, because now we are family.”

Asked how she feels about her fans on social media deciding they’re aunties and uncles to her baby, Palmer laughs, “That gives me life. It’s so sweet because I’ve been performing for so many years, so for people to feel that way? It’s huge. It gave me so much joy to see them celebrating with me.”