The NBA All-Star Weekend performer lineup is not one to miss.

On Wednesday, the association announced more names that will take the stage at the show, including Post Malone who will perform his hits prior to tip-off.

People reports “Fast and the Furious” star Vin Diesel will also make an appearance to welcome fans and introduce the players. He will be joined Ben Affleck to introduce the athletes for the game.

The halftime performance will be covered by Burna Boy, 2023 Grammy-winning singer Tems and rapper Rema. It will then be followed by a special segment honouring LeBron James for becoming the league’s all-time scoring leader.

Previously announced celebrities attending the show include The Kid LAROI and Bia who will hit the stage at the AT&T NBA All-Star Pregame Concert.

The 72nd NBA All-Star Game will tip off on Feb. 19.