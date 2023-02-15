Actress and iconic sex symbol Raquel Welch has died.

A rep for the actress, who rose to international fame in the 1960s, confirmed to ET that she passed away Wednesday morning following a brief illness at age 82.

Welch had her breakout year in 1966, appearing in the sci-fi fantasy films “Fantastic Voyage” and “One Million Years B.C.”, quickly becoming a world-renowned sex symbol.

She soon became a pin-up icon, as the poster featuring her in a doe-skin bikini from “One Million Years B.C.” became one of the best-selling posters of all time.

The actress went on to star in the films “Bedazzled”, “Myra Breckenridge” and more throughout the ’60s and ’70s.

In 1974, she won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for her performance in “The Three Musketeers”, and in 1987, she was nominated again for Best Actress in a Television Film for “Right to Die”.

Empire magazine named Welch one of the 100 Sexiest Stars in Film History in their 1995 issue.

She also famously appeared on “The Cher Show” in 1975 to perform “I’m A Woman” with Cher.

In more recent decades, Welch made appearances in “Legally Blonde”, “CSI: Miami” and more.

Welch was married four times, and has two children, Tahnee and Damon Welch.