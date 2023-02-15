Tom Schwartz is reflecting on the fallout that was caused by his kiss with friend and co-star Raquel Leviss shortly after his divorce from Katie Maloney was publicly announced.

In case you missed it in the premiere episode of season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules,” Maloney and Schwartz met to set some ground rules regarding their relationship moving forward and how they will behave in front of Bravo’s cameras. Maloney created a pact with her ex-husband that promised neither one of them would hook up with anyone in the friend group. Though the premiere episode didn’t show what exactly went down this season, paparazzi photos and news headlines allege Schwartz broke the pact with newly single Leviss.

“It was a tentative agreement. There was no ink involved, but that shouldn’t make a difference because I’m a man of my word,” Schwartz told ET Canada at the season 10 premiere. “It was just one of those serendipitous things and I was going through such a rough phase. I needed a little spontaneity and maybe the timing and the person was in poor choice, but I was a toad and I needed a kiss.”

“Our friendship has really blossomed a lot, but I just don’t think we have a ton of sexual chemistry. That being said, she’s utterly gorgeous and I think I’m so happy to get to know her better on a deeper level and to see all the different facets of her personality,” he added.

But at the end of the day, was the kiss worth the drama?

“Well, there’s an asterisk next to this, but overall, no, I don’t regret it,” he admitted.

Leviss, on the other hand, reveals she didn’t even know there was a pact made; she was just acting on her single tendencies.

“First of all, I didn’t know that there was a pact, like this is not information that I was aware of,” she said. “I’ve always thought that Schwartz is really cute. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him as someone to potentially pursue a relationship with until James [Kennedy] and I were definitely way broken up. It’s interesting, like I did not expect that.”

Nonetheless, the 28-year-old reality star admits they’re “really good friends” who just hang out now because she’s focusing on her own growth as a single woman.

“I mean, it’s not like anything serious is happening. I’m dating myself and enjoying this time that I have been single,” Leviss said. “This is my first time being single since I’ve been 21 and I only have two more years of my twenties left, so I feel like this is a time to just do me.”

“I’m so thrilled to be able to share that with everyone watching, and in a way I feel like I take pride in when people come and approach me and they tell me that they inspire them to go and do things that they normally wouldn’t feel comfortable doing because they struggle with social anxiety too,” Leviss said.

