Kelsey Grammar appeared on “Today with Hoda & Jenna” while promoting his film “Jesus Revolution” and the “Frasier” star hinted that the famed “Cheers” bar might exist. Talking about the revival of his hit series “Frasier,” Grammar said that he can’t confirm or deny that the bar will be in the new season.

“There’s mention of a certain bar, but I had heard it had gone kind of [belly up]. Someone recently told me they were there, so I guess it still may be happening,” Grammar said.

Actor and producer Kelsey Grammer talks to Hoda and Jenna about the revival of his hit series “Frasier,” saying that “it’s a new world, a new life” for his title character. He also talks about his role in the new movie “Jesus Revolution” set in the 1970s. pic.twitter.com/NumEUDhKJx — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) February 15, 2023

After trying to make a new life for himself in Chicago, Grammer also hinted that the Frasier comeback would be “Frasier’s fourth act.”

“We’ve shot two already and the audience seems to be pretty responsive,” he said.

Last year about the film’s storyline, Grammar said:

“He’s our brave little soldier that continues on in life, finding new challenges and a new love and new people and a new city and stuff like that.”