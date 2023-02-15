Penn Badgley discusses experiencing “Gossip Girl” fame and his three-year relationship with co-star Blake Lively in a new interview with Variety.

The actor played Dan Humphrey in the show alongside his on and off screen lover Lively, who starred as Serena van der Woodsen.

He insists of the attention the cast got at the time, “Beyond our relationship, I don’t think anybody was going to be interested in me publicly.”

The pair started dating in 2007. The series ran from 2007-2012.

Badgley says of realizing his life had changed after the series aired, “It was a little bit night and day. I think the date was Sept. 19, 2007.”

He admits that he spent years of the show not wanting to be in television.

Badgley recalls, “I was biding time a lot with Dan — I was not invested. And I’m not saying it’s a good thing! I’m saying it’s just what it was.”

READ MORE: ‘You’ Star Penn Badgley On ‘Disturbing Aspect Of Hollywood’, Chooses Fidelity Over Intimate Scenes

He says his time on the show was “fun and fast-paced” but adds that there was a “dark undercurrent that would bottom out in my later 20s.”

When questioned whether he was referring to substance abuse, the “You” actor insists, “To be honest, I never struggled with substance. Blake didn’t drink, and I think our relationship in some ways saved me from forcing myself to go down that road.”

He admits that he did have his struggles though, with the magazine sharing how “he sought solace from all corners: by travelling, exploring Buddhism, trying ‘a lot of physical techniques, from breathing to meditation,’ and throwing himself into political causes, such as Occupy Wall Street.”

READ MORE: ‘You’ Season 4 Takes Cardi B And Penn Badgley’s Twitter Friendship To New Heights

Badgley shares, “Like anybody who experiences some degree of fame and wealth, I was presented with the universal truth that not only does it not make your life better or easier, it actually can greatly complicate things, and make you quite unhappy.”

He insists, “I was never anything that I would define as suicidal at all, but I was certainly in a despair.

“It had to do with ‘Do I matter? Do I matter? Does anything matter?’ These questions do inform how we feel.

“The answer that I came upon was ‘Yes.’ I think we all have to come to that. I don’t know how you could come to ‘No’ and be happy, so we all have to come to that ‘Yes’ somehow. Probably repeatedly.”

Since Badgley’s split from Lively in 2010, she went on to marry Ryan Reynolds in 2012, and he tied the knot with Domino Kirke in 2017.