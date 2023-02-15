Canadian artist Daniel Caesar has got a new album on the way.

On Wednesday, the multi-platinum singer, who hails from Oshawa, Ontario, announced that his third studio album, Never Enough, is being released April 7.

The announcement follows the release of his latest singles, “Do You Like Me?” and “Let Me Go”, which will be featured on the record.

Caesar’s previous albums, 2017’s Freudian and 2019’s Case Study 01, have earned him acclaim. In 2021, he was featured alongside Giveon on Justin Bieber’s single “Peaches”, which went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

He has been nominated for a number of Juno Awards, winning in 2018 for R&B/Soul Recording of the Year for Freudian.

He was recently nominated for Single of the Year for “Peaches” at the 2023 Junos.