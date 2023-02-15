Get ready to rock and roll!

Prime Video has dropped the trailer of “Daisy Jones and the Six” and it guarantees all the fun, drugs, and sex you could possibly want. The series is based on the best-selling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Viewers may witness what causes the eponymous band, The Six, to break up at the height of their glory in the teaser, which features one of the 24 original songs written for the series.

The Six, a fictitious 1970s rock band on the verge of greatness after finding popularity with a duet with the show’s heroine, Daisy Jones, is followed throughout the series’ ascent and descent.

Along with Tom Wright, Timothy Olyphant, Nabiyah Be, and Camila Morrone in supporting roles, Suki Waterhouse, Will Harrison, Sebastian Chacon, and Josh Whitehouse also appear in “Daisy Jones and the Six” as the other members of The Six. It premieres March 3.