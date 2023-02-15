Click to share this via email

Lizzo is teasing her hangouts with celebrity BFF Adele.

It’s no secret that the two musicians are close friends, but the “About Damn Time” singer revealed that their hangouts involve a lot more wine than expected.

Speaking with UK’s Heart radio, she confessed, “We drink wine with ice”.

READ MORE: Lizzo Releases ‘Special’ Featuring SZA

So THIS is what happens when @lizzo goes to @Adele's house for tea… 👀🍷 pic.twitter.com/wlw8swt5fD — Heart (@thisisheart) February 15, 2023

“Funny enough, I drink it, too, but I wouldn’t dare request this at her house,” she added.

While Lizzo kept tight-lipped on the details, she did call Adele’s house “real nice” and “real English”.

As for what it smelled like, she laughed and admitted, “Too much wine. I don’t remember.”

READ MORE: Lizzo Brings Beyoncé And Adele To Tears With Emotional Record Of The Year Speech

The close friends were also spotted having a great time at the Grammy’s that happened on Feb. 5.

“I legitimately was so drunk,” Lizzo said at the time. “Me and Adele were drinking so much that we didn’t even know what the categories were at this point. And then when it was time and they would call our names, we would just be like smile.”