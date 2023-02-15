T-Pain has announced the upcoming release of his new covers album, “Under the Covers”, in which the rapper takes on classic hits from artists ranging from Frank Sinatra to Black Sabbath.

The upcoming covers album, notes a press release, is the result fans asking to hear the rapper showcase his natural voice, which was featured in the first season of “The Masked Singer” (in which he was declared winner) and delivering what was, at the time, the most-watched NPR Tiny Desk session of all time.

READ MORE: T-Pain Informs ‘Up And Coming’ Artists That The Road To Success Is Not Easy, Shares The Number Of Streams Required To Earn $1

“Featuring an eclectic and unexpected mix of reimagined hits, T-Pain’s stunningly soulful and smooth voice is front and centre throughout the album’s seven tracks,” notes the release.

Those seven tracks include: Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come,” Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’”, Dr. Hook’s “Sharing The Night Together”, Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me”, Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey”, Frank Sinatra’s “That’s Life” and Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs”.

“This covers album has been years in the making,” said T-Pain in a statement. “I started recording this right after I won ‘The Masked Singer’. It got put on hold for a bit but now that I’m independent, I’m able to do whatever I want to do through Nappy Boy Entertainment and this is something I’ve felt strongly about for a long time. These songs are not what you’d expect when you hear that T-Pain is doing a covers album and that is what I think is cool about it.”

READ MORE: T-Pain Recalls Spilling Drink On Beyoncé’s White Dress: ‘I Did Not Do Good That Day’

To mark the album’s release, T-Pain will play two very special back-to-back shows in Los Angeles; titled “An Intimate Evening With T-Pain”, the shows are set for March 17 and 18 at The Sun Rose at Pendry West Hollywood.

Tickets go on sale Friday Feb. 17 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT at www.tpain.com.

“On Top of the Covers” is scheduled to drop on March 17.