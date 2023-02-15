Everyone has made a decision or two in life that they’ve eventually come to regret and the members of Hoobastank are no exception.

On Feb. 14, the group behind such hits as “The Reason” and “Crawling in the Dark” tweeted a confession, revealing that Rihanna contributed vocals to a song on the band’s third album, but those vocals were never used.

Fun Fact: @rihanna was featured on a Hoobastank song on their 3rd Album. After hearing it, they decided to use the version WITHOUT Rihanna on it because……. well……..because……. they made a mistake. #hoobastank #oopsmistake #theyrenotperfectpeople #takeusbackrihanna pic.twitter.com/vbgutRWFVx — Hoobastank (@Hoobastank) February 15, 2023

While the band didn’t reveal which song Rihanna sang on for that album, Every Man for Himself, the group noted that there were two versions of that particular song: one featuring Rihanna, and another without her.

“After hearing it, they decided to use the version WITHOUT Rihanna on it because……. well……..because……. they made a mistake,” the band tweeted, adding the hashtags #hoobastank, #oopsmistake, #theyrenotperfectpeople and #takeusbackrihanna.