Brandon Maxwell and Lady Gaga attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

Fashion designer, celebrity stylist and “Project Runway” judge Brandon Maxwell has made his mark at New York Fashion Week.



From Reese Witherspoon’s viral red carpet moment with Ashton Kutcher, to Lady Gaga’s 2019 Oscar dress, chances are you’ve swooned over a Brandon Maxwell original.



So it’s no surprise that Gaga’s former fashion director has a slew of famous fans. Leah Michelle, Natalia Bryant and more kicked off Valentine’s Day in a midtown Manhattan garage to get a first glimpse of his 2023 fall runway.

READ MORE: Mila Kunis Calls Out Husband Ashton Kutcher And Reese Witherspoon For Looking Awkward On The Red Carpet

Brandon Maxwell and Lea Michele — Photo: Kevin Tachman courtesy of Brandon Maxwell

Natalia Bryant — Photo: Kevin Tachman courtesy of Brandon Maxwell

In contrast to the grungy location, the collection featured modern silhouettes, and structured minimalism, marking a return to the classics.



We caught up with the fashion designer backstage to learn more.



“Every woman that I’ve dressed that’s been a really great experience for me I never saw coming. I really love the personal experience of getting to know the person,” Maxwell told ET Canada.

Brandon Maxwell’s 2023 fall runway. — Photo: Kevin Tachman courtesy of Brandon Maxwell

Brandon Maxwell’s fall 2023 runway. — Photo: Kevin Tachman courtesy of Brandon Maxwell

He’s referring to women like Lady Gaga, Michelle Obama and of course, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. But when it comes to dressing the A-listers, the Texas native still can’t believe his lucky stars.



“Imagine being able to dress anyone I’ve dressed! That’s a pretty pinch-me moment!” Maxwell exclaims.

“The thing I was thinking about the most this morning in my life waking up is that so few people ever get the opportunity to do this. And so few people ever … get the opportunity to do this with really great people around them. I’m proud of the people we’ve dressed and everything that the team has done!”