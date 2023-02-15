$10 million to Make-A-Wish? Only Michael Jordan can do this.

NBA icon Michael Jordan chose to give back for his 60th birthday. Jordan, whose birthday is on February 17, gave $10 million to support underprivileged kids.

The Hall of Famer said he’s been “honored” to assist with the organization since 1989 and has helped put smiles on youngsters’ faces through hundreds of granted requests when he made the significant donation to the Make-A-Wish Foundation on Wednesday.

“I can’t think of a better birthday gift than seeing others join me in supporting Make-A-Wish so that every child can experience the magic of having their wish come true,” Jordan said via the Associated Press. Witnessing their strength and resilience during such a tough time in their lives has truly been an inspiration,” MJ added.

Six NBA championships, five NBA MVP awards, six Finals MVP awards, 14 All-Star appearances, and ten scoring crowns were among the many achievements in Jordan’s stellar NBA career.