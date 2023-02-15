It’s time for Ursula to emerge from the ocean depths.

Disney released the newest teaser for its live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid” starring Halle Bailey in the role of Ariel and it’s introducing the villain of the classic film — Ursula.

Melissa McCarthy plays the sea witch in the new film, and viewers are given a glimpse of her at the end of the 30-second trailer.

READ MORE: Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ Live-Action Poster Surfaces

Bailey’s Ariel takes the audience across a variety of beautiful underwater locales, including a shot of the iconic rowboat scene with Jonah Hauer-King’s Prince Eric, all while her rendition of “Part of Your World” plays.

At the end of the sequence, a close-up shot of Ursula’s eyes are shown, framed by her tentacles, as McCarthy can be heard laughing menacingly.

The cast also includes Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton,” “Snowpiercer”) as the voice of Sebastian; Jacob Tremblay (“Luca,” “Room”) as the voice of Flounder; Awkwafina (“Raya and the Last Dragon”) as the voice of Scuttle; Art Malik (“Homeland”) as Sir Grimsby; Noma Dumezweni (“Mary Poppins Returns”) as Queen Selina; with Oscar® winner Javier Bardem (“No Country for Old Men,” “Being the Ricardos”) as King Triton.

READ MORE: Pat Carroll, Voice Of Ursula In ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Dead at 95

“The Little Mermaid” swims to theatres on May 26.