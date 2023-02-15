Selena Gomez has managed to put her past on the Disney Channel behind her — mostly.

In a new interview with Variety, Gomez opened up about the limitations that were placed upon her when she was starring in Disney Channel’s “Wizards of Waverly Place” in terms of what she was allowed to say in public.

“I definitely feel free of it,” Gomez said of being a former Disney kid. “Sometimes I get triggered. It’s not that I’m ashamed of my past, it’s just that I’ve worked so hard to find my own way. I don’t want to be who I was. I want to be who I am.”

READ MORE: Selena Gomez Slams Elon Musk’s ‘Dangerous’ Twitter Takeover, Reveals How ‘Mean’ Trolls’ Comments Used To Affect Her: ‘I Would Constantly Be Crying’

Asked if she could recall a specific instance when she was unable to speak her mind, she responded, “Of course. I wasn’t a wild child by any means, but I was on Disney, so I had to make sure not to say ‘What the hell?’ in front of anyone. It’s stuff that I was also putting on myself to be the best role model I could be. Now I think being the best role model is being honest, even with the ugly and complicated parts of yourself.”

Having bared her soul by candidly discussing her mental health struggles in the recent Apple TV+ documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me”, she admitted the experience has been liberating.

READ MORE: Selena Gomez Goes Makeup-Free In New Instagram Selfies

“Now I don’t feel like I’m lying to people,” Gomez said. “It’s not that I was lying…I was scared of what people would think or that people wouldn’t hire me. Now I don’t think that way. I understand that if it doesn’t feel good to me, then I need to step back and evaluate. Is this friendship giving me something? Is this project a really good one?”