Robin Wright is setting the record straight on her relationship with Ex Sean Penn.

The two were married in 1996, but finalized their divorce in 2010. They co-parent their children Dylan Penn and Hopper Penn together.

While they’ve since dated other people, they sparked romance rumours recently when they were spotted in public together at the airport.

Speaking with Daily Mail, she clarified they were merely going to a family function.

“We were going to an event for our children,” Wright explained.

They may not be rekindling their romance, but they have remained close as a family.

“It’s always gonna be a unit that way. We’re always gonna be a family, whether we’re together or apart, you know, and I think that’s beautiful and I wish that for everybody,” she added.

The exes have spoken openly about their separation.

“To be friends with the father of your children, it’s a gift. Divorce with children is one of the most difficult things in life,” she told E!News previously.