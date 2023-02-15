Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Teyana Taylor, Lil Nas X, and Sam Smith attend the Christian Cowan show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on February 14, 2023 in New York City

Rumours have been swirling that Sam Smith is dating fashion designer Christian Cowan and those rumours have been heating up during New York Fashion Week.

Smith was on hand in the front row of NYFW Cowan’s runway show.

READ MORE: Sam Smith Gets Close With Designer Christian Cowan

Smith was in good company; seated alongside them in the front row were Lil Nas X, Teyana Taylor, Canadian country star Orville Peck and Bella Thorne.

Teyana Taylor, Lil Nas X, and Sam Smith attend the Christian Cowan show during New York Fashion Week. — Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Smith and Cowan have been spotted together on several occasions in recent weeks, including ahead of the “Unholy” singer’s “Saturday Night Live” performance and while attending a White House event in December, where President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act.