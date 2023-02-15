Now that Neil Patrick Harris has reprised Barney Stinson on “How I Met Your Father”, fans of the spin-off are wondering when other members of the “How I Met Your Mother” cast will be popping up.

According to “HIMYF” star Hilary Duff, Josh Radnor may be making an appearance.

“I had some really nice email exchanges with Josh,” Duff told E! News. “It was nice to have him pass the torch almost.”

According to Duff, she and Radnor have struck up a correspondence. “We have this habit of not writing back to each other for a month at a time and then it’ll start up again. He’s so nice, I would love to have him here,” she said.

During a recent interview, Radnor confirmed his emailing with Duff — and that he’s game to revive Ted Mosby in “HIMYF”.

“I had a really sweet email exchange with Hilary Duff,” Radnor told Newsweek while promoting his Prime Video series “Hunters”. “We kind of went back and forth about being the ‘I’ on ‘How I Met Your….’ She has said publicly [that] she would love to have me on, so I wouldn’t turn down an invitation.”

“They were so freaking great on their show,” Hilary told E! News of the original cast. “Their characters were so carved out, they were so confident in what they did and the way they joked. It was like a dance. If we could have an ounce of that, we would be doing a great job. We think very highly of them and we want them all, if that’s a possibility.”