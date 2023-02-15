Jonathan Majors has been winning rave reviews for his portrayal of Kang the Conqueror in new Marvel sequel “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”.

In order to find the character, Majors revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he turned to music: specifically a song from Stevie Wonder’s 1976 album Songs in the Key of Life.

READ MORE: Jonathan Majors Admits He Once ‘Walked Out’ Of A Marvel Meeting: ‘I Hope This Doesn’t Bite Me In The Ass’

“So early on, I said to [director] Peyton Reed, ‘Hey, man, I want to play this song,’ and the song I played him was Stevie Wonder’s ‘If It’s Magic’,” Majors explained.

“So if you know the tune, you know that it’s not a very Kang song,” he added. “And yet, I felt that there was something so elemental in it that connected to Kang.”

That wasn’t the only song that Majors used to channel Kang.

“And then you got ‘Big Poppa’ by The Notorious B.I.G., which is also a vibe,” he continued. “And then you have your Bach, Mozart and Beethoven that fall in there. But all the music is to communicate. I’m trying to communicate with myself and what part of myself needs to be activated and used. Sometimes, it’s just to dance to and to get the crew moving and grooving, but there’s a method behind it.”

READ MORE: Jonathan Majors Compares Fighting Paul Rudd In ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’ To Michael B Jordan In ‘Creed III’

Music, Majors said, is a tool he uses to help him get into the mindset of the characters he plays.

“Music is so beautiful because it really speaks to your subconscious, and a funny thing happens every time I begin a project and try to put together a playlist,” he said. “It’s the music on the surface that you think the script is asking you for, and that can be something like ‘Requiem for a Dream’’s [“Lux Aeterna”]. You think that that’s Kang, but it ends up connecting to something that is so deep in my subconscious.”