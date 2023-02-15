Bob Odenkirk is going through a midlife crisis in the AMC series, “Lucky Hank”.

Adapted from the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, Straight Man, by Richard Russo, the “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” alum plays Hank Devereaux Jr., head of the English department at the underfunded Railton College, whose life begins to fall apart. Hank’s unhappiness is rooted in unresolved issues with his father, a mediocre and entitled student body and the fact that his department is more divided than ever. ‘The Killing”s Mireille Enos co-stars as Lily Devereaux, Hank’s wife and vice principal of a local high school, who starts to question the path she’s on and the choices she’s made amid his downward spiral.

The newly released trailer reveals the extent of Hank’s discontentment as he publicly declares to a class of students that they’re swimming in mediocrity and because they’re enrolled in a lacklustre college like Railton, they “show very little promise.” When his sudden outburst gets out, Hank begins to worry about the impact his unfiltered words could mean for his future at the college and in his personal life.

Things get more and more out of control, as Hank attempts to stay afloat while every aspect of his life goes up in flames. Among the highlights in the trailer are Hank gearing up to fistfight a goose (yes, really), telling his wife he’s not leaving town ever and a hilariously cringe-worthy fight that finds Hank getting smacked in the face with a notebook that suddenly turns bloody.

Watch the trailer for “Lucky Hank” below.

The ensemble includes Sara Amini, Diedrich Bader, Suzanne Cryer, Olivia Scott Welch and Cedric Yarbrough, with guest stars Alvina August, Tom Bower, Shannon DeVido, Chris Diamontopoulos, Lilah Fitzgerald, Jackson Kelly, Arthur Keng, Kyle Maclachlan, Oscar Nunez and more.

Odenkirk serves as an executive producer alongside his wife Naomi Odenkirk, co-showrunners Aaron Zelman and Paul Lieberstein, director Peter Farrelly, Mark Johnson, Russo, Marc Provissiero and Jessica Held.

“Lucky Hank” premieres Sunday, March 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC and AMC+, as well as on BBC America, IFC and SundanceTV.

