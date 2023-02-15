Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Toronto's Jully Black will sing "O Canada" at the NBA All-Star Game. Black is photographed in Toronto on Friday January 17, 2020.

Toronto’s Jully Black will sing “O Canada” at the NBA All-Star Game.

The Juno Award winning and platinum-selling R&B singer was named to the star-studded show on Wednesday.

Black joins Burna Boy, Jewel, Post Malone and others in the festivities.

Malone will perform a medley of his hits following the first-ever in-arena All-Star draft on Sunday.

Read more: Toronto Raptors’ Pascal Siakam named 2020 NBA all-star game starter

Actor Vin Diesel, star of the upcoming “Fast X” movie, will welcome fans to the evening.

Grammy Award-nominated artist Jewel will sing the American national anthem after Black sings the Canadian anthem.

Grammy Award-winning and Oscar-nominated singer Burna Boy will headline the halftime show.

The All-Star Game will be contested Sunday in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Hamilton native Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam will also be participating as All-Star reserves.

© The Canadian Press