Toronto’s Jully Black will sing “O Canada” at the NBA All-Star Game.
The Juno Award winning and platinum-selling R&B singer was named to the star-studded show on Wednesday.
Black joins Burna Boy, Jewel, Post Malone and others in the festivities.
Malone will perform a medley of his hits following the first-ever in-arena All-Star draft on Sunday.
Actor Vin Diesel, star of the upcoming “Fast X” movie, will welcome fans to the evening.
Grammy Award-nominated artist Jewel will sing the American national anthem after Black sings the Canadian anthem.
Grammy Award-winning and Oscar-nominated singer Burna Boy will headline the halftime show.
The All-Star Game will be contested Sunday in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Hamilton native Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam will also be participating as All-Star reserves.