Jennifer Coolidge is hardly an up-and-comer, but the veteran actress has been experiencing the hottest year of her career thanks to her performances in “The White Lotus” and “The Watcher”, starting 2023 by winning a Critics Choice Award and a Golden Globe.

Speaking with People, Coolidge shared her thoughts on why she thinks she’s having a moment right now.

“I think people liked that I was the underdog,” she said.

“I played a lot of strange women, and people were amused by the comedies I’ve done. Then Mike White put me in ‘The White Lotus’ and it was a drama and comedy at the same time — I never really had that,” she continued.

“Something happened this awards season,” Coolidge added. “I don’t know if they just played clips of me so many times on the Internet or Instagram, but it doesn’t matter what disguise I have on, I can be wearing a frog costume with a helmet and people know it’s me. I was recently walking in the North End in Boston, and I couldn’t make it down the street. I think it’s so interesting. I guess it’s the Internet. I don’t know — or maybe I have a weird walk.”