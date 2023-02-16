Kendall Jenner is addressing rumours that she photoshopped a recent photo.

It all started after the model took to Instagram to share a slideshow of photos over the weekend, which saw Jenner lounging in a bikini and enjoying time at the beach. While most of the photos appeared par for the course, there was one pic in particular that sent fans into a tailspin.

The photo, which sees Jenner in a string bikini, shows the 27-year-old squatting using her toes and fingertips to keep her steady. The “photoshop fail” fans are pointing out is a result of her right hand, which commenters claim looks far too “long” to be real.

“What up with that hand tho,” one user wrote, with another commenting, “Why? what is wrong with your fingers?”

A third user commented, “why the long hand?”

The discourse continued on Reddit, with one user suggesting that a combination of a misused filter and failed photoshopping were to blame.

Photo: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

“We can almost clearly outline what exactly was edited. It’s like they filtered the photo then edited the photo and the changes no longer had the filter applied and they forgot to reapply it before posting,” the user suggested.