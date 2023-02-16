It was only a matter of time before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got the “South Park” treatment.

On Wednesday’s new episode, the long-running animated series took aim at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, mocking the royal couple and their recent publicity tour.

In the episode, titled “The World-Wide Privacy Tour”, cartoon stand-ins for the couple, known as “the Prince of Canada and his wife,” travel the world on a private jet, advocating for their desire for privacy.

In one scene, the couple appear on the fictional “Good Morning Canada”, arriving carrying placards reading “Stop Looking At Us!” and “We Want Our Privacy!!” while chanting, “We want privacy,” before sitting down for an interview.

“We just wanna be normal people, this attention is so hard,” says Meghan, who is depicted as ditzy.

When the host questions Meghan’s desire for privacy, Harry responds angrily, “How dare you, sir! My Instagram-loving b***h wife has always wanted her privacy!”

In another scene, the child main characters of the show complain about the constant media attention on the royals.

“It seriously is driving me crazy,” says Kyle. “I’m sick of hearing about them. But I can’t get away from them, they’re everywhere. In my f**king face.”

On Twitter, fans were loving the send-up.