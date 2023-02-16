Tributes have been pouring in around the world after it was revealed that Raquel Welch had passed away at age 82 on Wednesday.

A rep for the actress, who rose to international fame in the 1960s, confirmed the sad news to ET that she had passed away following a brief illness.

Welch’s rep, Steve Sauer, told ET that “the legendary bombshell actress of film, television and stage, passed away peacefully early [Wednesday] morning after a brief illness.”

Sauer added, “The 82 year-old actress burst into Hollywood in her initial roles in ‘One Million [Years], B.C.’ and ‘Fantastic Voyage’. Her career spanned over 50 years starring in over 30 films and 50 television series and appearances. The Golden Globe winner, in more recent years, was involved in a very successful line of wigs. Raquel leaves behind her two children, son Damon Welch and her daughter, Tahnee Welch.”

Reese Witherspoon was among those paying tribute to the late star, posting: “So sad to hear about Raquel Welch’s passing. I loved working with her on ‘Legally Blonde’.

“She was elegant , professional and glamorous beyond belief. Simply stunning. May all her angels carry her home. 🕊️ Sending love to her family and her many fans ❤️”

Director Paul Feig added, “This is so sad. I had the great pleasure of working with Ms. Welch when I was a regular on ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ and she was awesome.

“Kind, funny and a true superstar whom I was pretty much in love with for most of my childhood. We’ve lost a true icon.”

Christopher Meloni also wrote: “Raquel Welch dying is a very weird feeling.”

Just heard. Raquel Welch has died. She lit up movie screens for years with her beauty and charisma. What a life. She was 82. pic.twitter.com/J4OtPhnJtu — Deborah Roberts (@DebRobertsABC) February 15, 2023

Raquel Welch has passed away at the age of 82. Amazing beauty grace & talent. Rest in peace 🙏

pic.twitter.com/03HAGy1KZ4 — Antonio Sabato Jr (@AntonioSabatoJr) February 15, 2023

Raquel Welch was one of the most wonderful people I’ve ever worked with. Performing a duet with her on The Muppet Show helped moi become the W-O-M-A-N I am today! We’ll never forget vous, Raquel! pic.twitter.com/fo0saG7EiD — Miss Piggy (@MissPiggy) February 15, 2023

Rest In Peace Raquel Welch https://t.co/06UCDbp1cS — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) February 16, 2023

Raquel Welch, who turned a bikini into one of the most iconic cinematic images of the 1960s, has died. She was 82.

Fantastic Voyage, Myra Breckinridge, One Million Years B.C. Roundabout and was nearly Mary Ann on Gilligan’s Island and a “Bond Girl” in Thunderball. pic.twitter.com/O9MAFeJg4z — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) February 15, 2023

Raquel Welch and Cher. Goddamn. pic.twitter.com/4UNe1bxhMz — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) February 15, 2023

Sad to hear the loss of Raquel Welch. One of my favorite moments is when she met Janis Joplin on the Dick Cavett show. Surreal goodness. pic.twitter.com/YPfBq3aiX1 — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) February 15, 2023

So Sad to hear of the passing of Raquel Welch. What a beautiful woman. RIP #RaquelWelch #legend pic.twitter.com/bNllp82JWq — Vicki Michelle MBE 💙 (@vickimichelle) February 16, 2023