Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are going strong.

The “Lord of the Rings” star is in the new issue of Flaunt magazine, talking about his relationship with his fiancée, with whom he shares 2-year-old daughter Daisy Dove.

Calling Perry his “baby mama and life partner,” Bloom admits that given their very different careers, things can sometimes be challenging.

“We’re in two very different pools,” he says. “Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands.”

He continues, “Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won’t lie. We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity, [but] I think we’re both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there’s definitely never a dull moment.”

Bloom also shares the wisdom he’s learned over the years about how to live a good and full life for yourself and others.

“I think we’re all just humans navigating,” he says. “We have to learn to accept each other. And I think everybody’s fallible. Everybody’s flawed and everybody’s just looking to improve. I’m personally trying to evolve… attain enlightenment in this lifetime. I’m trying. I’ll keep trying. Here I am.”