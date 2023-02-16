Rihanna had no idea she was expecting her second baby as she posed for her stunning British Vogue photo shoot.

The singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an array of photos from the feature, but admitted: “How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue ❤️❤️”

She added, “Thank you so much @edward_enninful and @inezandvinoodh for celebrating us as a family!” as well as calling her son “fine.”

Rihanna spoke about motherhood in the British Vogue chat, with her slamming paparazzi for taking snaps of her son without her consent as they shot the photos for the magazine back in December.

The “Umbrella” hitmaker, who ended up showing the world her son for the first time in an adorable TikTok clip, shared, “It’s the thing you never want to happen,” […] “We get to decide as parents when and how we do that. End of story.”

“Throw me to the wolves. Do what you want with me. But he doesn’t have a say in any of this. We’ve been protecting him thus far and you don’t have any consent to be posting photos or selling photos of my child, a minor. Get the hell out of here with that.”

Rihanna, who hoped the piece would be a way to introduce her baby on the family’s terms, recalled to the mag of taking it upon herself to be the one to show the world her son with that social media clip: “I just went straight into protective mode.

“Like there wasn’t even time for rage. [A$AP Rocky and me] drove up to the trailer area and we sat in the car chatting and working out how we move forward. As parents it just feels so icky, like a violation.”

Elsewhere in the chat, RiRi gushed of her relationship with Rocky: “We’re best friends with a baby.

“We have to be on the same page, but we’ve always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn’t say it’s done anything but made us closer.”

See the full feature in the March issue of British Vogue available via digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday, Feb. 21.