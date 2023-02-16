Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are giving fans a look at their family life.

On Wednesday, Teigen shared a post on her Instagram account featuring the first photo of her and her husband with all three of their kids.

“excuse the spit up!! we are doing the best we can over here lol,” she wrote in the caption, alongside the Valentine’s Day family photo, in which she is holding their new baby Esti.

The post also included other pics of the family getting all dressed up and ready for the family photo, including one of Legend with 6-year-old daughter Luna holding the newborn.

Teigen and Legend welcomed Esti on Jan. 13. They also share 4-year-old son Miles.

Appearing on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” earlier this month, Legend spoke about how their older children have reacted to having a new sibling.

“They’re being so good with her. We were worried because they seemed a little jealous when Chrissy was pregnant and I was worried they wouldn’t be excited to welcome her home, but they have exceeded our expectations of how loving and excited they are,” Legend said. “They’re truly thrilled to be older siblings.”