Emily Ratajkowski is setting the record straight on how you say her last name.

The model was getting ready to walk the Tory Burch fall 2023 fashion show in New York City this week when she was asked what the correct way to pronounce her surname was.

“Rat-ah-COF-sky,” she replied, adding, “I’m Polish,” insisting that was the Polish way to say it.

Ratajkowski also pointed out that a man in her family would be “Ratajkowski,” while a woman might be “Ratajkowska.”

The TikTok clip included Ratajkowski’s comment, “It’s 🐀🐄🎿everyone! Liana and I are both Eastern European so I was being playful! This is how you say it in Polish!”

Ratajkowski, who regularly works with Burch, closed the show in a stunning black ensemble, with the designer captioning a clip: “Closing the @toryburch show, surrounded by projections of Venus de Milo. This collection is about the confidence that comes from being unapologetically yourself. #ToryBurchFW23 #ToryBurch”

The actress has been hitting headlines this week after making her romance with Eric André Instagram official. For Valentine’s Day, he shared nude snaps of himself, as she posed in the background in just a bra.