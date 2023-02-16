Click to share this via email

Machine Gun Kelly’s guitarist is speaking out about the rumour mill.

In a statement to Page Six, Sophie Lloyd responded to rumours that she and the rocker had an affair, leading to his alleged split from Megan Fox.

“Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media,” Lloyd’s management team said.

“Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue,” the statement continued. “It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else.”

Rumours that Kelly and Fox have split emerged over the weekend, when Fox deleted many of her photos featuring the 32-year-old singer from her social media pages, and fans noticed that she had unfollowed him as well.

Fox currently follows only Eminem, Harry Styles and Timothée Chalamet on Instagram.

Commenting on a cryptic post from Fox, fans immediately began speculating that Kelly may have been having an affair with Lloyd.

“He probably got with Sophie,” one person wrote, with Fox jokingly responding, “Maybe I got with Sophie.”

Llyod is currently in a relationship with drummer and sound engineer Christopher Painter.

Meanwhile, Kelly and Fox were spotted together on Monday, after rumours of their breakup emerged.