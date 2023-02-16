Rihanna doesn’t have time for social media trolls.

The pregnant singer shared some snaps from her stunning family British Vogue photo shoot on Wednesday, writing alongside one post: “my son so fine! Idc idc idc!”

“How crazy both of my babies were in these photos and mommy had no clue ❤️❤️ thank you so much @edward_enninful and @inezandvinoodh for celebrating us as a family!”

However, some social media users apparently had an issue with Rihanna calling her baby son “fine.”

One troll questioned, “who calls a baby fine?” to which RiRi insisted, “his mother!!!”

Another said he was “more like cute [and] adorable” since he’s not a “grown man,” which prompted Rihanna to hit back, “you just keep your lil cougar paws away from him and we good!”

Rihanna spoke about family life and all things motherhood in the British Vogue chat.

She also revealed the story behind her showing the world her son for the first time in an adorable TikTok clip, as well as slamming paparazzi for taking snaps of her little one without her consent.

The “Umbrella” hitmaker shared, “It’s the thing you never want to happen… We get to decide as parents when and how we do that. End of story.”

“Throw me to the wolves. Do what you want with me. But he doesn’t have a say in any of this. We’ve been protecting him thus far and you don’t have any consent to be posting photos or selling photos of my child, a minor. Get the hell out of here with that.”

