Stepping into Ryan Seacrest’s shoes is a big job.

On Thursday, the “Live with Kelly and Ryan” co-host announced that he is leaving the show with Kelly Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos, taking his place permanently.

In a post on Instagram, Consuelos shared a tribute to the departing host, and expressed his own excitement at his new job.

“Congrats on your next chapter @ryanseacrest. I love you like a brother. I know I have some big shoes to fill … well actually they’re only a size 9, but you know what I mean,” he wrote.

Consuelos continued, “@kellyripa my ride or die. This is going to be amazing! I can’t believe after all these years of listening to you talk for free, I found a way to get paid for it. Is this a great country or what? ❤️”

Ripa has been hosting the show since she joined alongside the late Regis Philbin in 2001. Seacrest joined in 2017.

Over the years, Consuelos has frequently appeared on “Live”, often guest-hosting with his wife as Seacrest was away filming new seasons of “American Idol”.

“It was a tough, tough decision,” Seacrest said on the show Thursday, making the announcement. “Last year, we spoke and I made the decision to make this my last season as co-host with Kel, here, on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’, which is bittersweet.”

“I have to say to you as a dear friend coming in and as a best friend in this moment, to have your kindness, your thoughtfulness, your levity, your friendship — I look up to you, I respect you so much,” he told Ripa.