John Wick is thinkin’ he’s back.

On Thursday, Lionsgate dropped the final trailer for “John Wick: Chapter 4”, starring Keanu Reeves as the beloved former hitman.

“John Wick takes on his most lethal adversaries yet in the upcoming fourth installment of the series. With the price on his head ever increasing, Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Osaka to Berlin,” the official description reads.

Set to a remix of the iconic “Woke Up This Morning”, which served as the opening theme song for “The Sopranos”, the trailer gives fans a new look at all the drama and action in store for Wick across the film’s many locales.

“The only way John Wick will ever have peace and freedom, is in death,” says The Elder, played by George Georgiou in the trailer, as Wick replies with his trademark stoicism, “Yeah, not really.”

The sequel also stars Bill Skarsgård as Marquis, Donnie Yen as Caine, Laurence Fishburne as Bowery King, Lance Reddick as Charon, Rina Sawayama as Akira, Shamier Anderson as Tracker, Hiroyuki Sanada as Shimazu, Scott Adkins as Killa and Ian McShane as Winston, and is directed by Chad Stahelski.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” opens March 24.